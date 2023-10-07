Flash flooding leads to road closures, as Tri-State area braces for heavy rain impact

Rainy conditions forced officials to close Route 3 in Clifton, New Jersey to remove stranded vehicles. N.J. Burkett has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As heavy rain is expected to move through parts of the Tri-State area, parts of New Jersey was left dealing with flooding on Saturday.

Over in Clifton, New Jersey, Route 3 was closed due to flooding caused by heavy bands of rain overnight leading to several cars stranded.

Crews were busy Saturday morning removing a number of stranded vehicles on the highway.

The route has since been reopened.

With rainfall expected to impact several other nearby areas, marking the fifth weekend in a row with measurable rain in Central Park, according to the National Weather Service, some were left untouched -- for the time being.

Over in Bronxville, one of the frequent trouble spots during flood watch warnings, conditions were the opposite.

Things looked much different in the area just a week ago during the citywide record-breaking rainfall, which prompted a state of emergency due to the Bronx River Parkway getting flooded.

With passing rain slated to arrive through the day, things in the region can change.

On Friday, Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol advised residents to take safety measures in anticipation of the expected heavy downpour.

"New York City does not wait for a storm to prepare - we are already several steps ahead," said Mayor Adams. "Our emergency management teams, first responders, and key city agencies are fully activated and tightly coordinated to face the coming rains head-on. I urge every New Yorker - especially those in areas more susceptible to flooding - to stay alert by signing up for Notify NYC now."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.