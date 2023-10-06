New Yorkers urged to prepare for another weekend of heavy rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy rain is expected to hit our area once again this weekend. This will mark the fifth weekend in a row with measurable rain in Central Park, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front is expected to bring showers and isolated thunderstorms to Long Island and New York City, among other regions Saturday.

Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers Friday to prepare for the heavy rainfall and potential for flash flooding. The eastern portion of New York is expected to be hit the hardest by the downpours.

Hochul advised New Yorkers to prepare their households and vehicles, and to use extra caution while traveling.

"We are keeping a close eye on a strong weather system that has the potential to dump more rain and cause more flooding this weekend in areas that are still recovering from last week's storms," Governor Hochul said. "I urge New Yorkers to monitor the weather this weekend but take steps now to prepare for heavy rain and flash flooding. State agencies will be standing ready throughout the storm to assist local governments as needed."

Our team of meteorologists is tracking an AccuWeather Alert for Saturday.

Most of the heavy rain is expected to fall Saturday morning and early afternoon, and by Sunday most of our area should dry out. The seven-day forecast is always available online.

