Big weekend East Coast storm could also kick-start winter | Weather or Not

That powerful windswept rain storm that will hit us Sunday into Monday could have a lasting impact in how it potentially shifts our weather pattern. Lee Goldberg has details in his latest Weather or Not podcast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A powerful windswept rain storm is poised to hit the NYC area later Sunday and into Monday, threatening to unleash flooding, disrupt travel and damage property as officials and utilities warn residents to prepare.

But this storm could have a lasting impact in how it potentially shifts our weather pattern. WABC-TV chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg is joined by Steve DiMartino of NY NJ PA Weather for an in-depth conversation about the storm and how it could shift weather patterns in a big -- and chilly -- way.