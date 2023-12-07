Weekend storm to pack a punch Sunday into Monday

Look for some snow showers during the day on Thursday, before milder air arrives in time for the weekend.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will start off on a very nice note, but end with a nasty storm.

Temperatures will surge well above average for early December making for a pleasant day on Saturday.

The developing storm will gain strength and pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico later Saturday then from the Atlantic Ocean by Sunday.

The strengthening storm and trailing cold front will generate rain and strong winds starting Sunday afternoon and continuing into early Monday.

Some of the rain could be heavy and gusty winds could cause damage and travel delays.

AccuWeather says rainfall totals could range from 1-2 inches across the area.

Powerful gusts ranging from 40-60 mph could occur along the I-95 corridor. A narrow zone with wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph is possible in eastern Long Island and along the New England coast.

Colder air will follow the storm over the eastern half of the country on Monday.

Temperatures will return to near or slightly below the historical average for early December across the Tri-State.

