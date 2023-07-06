Woman found dead inside Queens home on same street where man's body was discovered in garbage bag

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was found dead inside a home in Queens early Thursday, on the same street where a man's body was discovered in a garbage bag.
The 58-year-old woman's body was discovered inside a home on 104th Street in East Elmhurst at around 2:30 a.m.
Her cause of death was under investigation.
On Wednesday afternoon, police responding to a 911 call found a man who appeared to be in his 30s dead inside a garbage bag left on 104th Street.
Investigators said the bag was covered in a blanket and was leaking blood.
"It was there for awhile until anyone realized there was a body. It kind of just looked like another piece of garbage because it was fully covered until someone reported it and I guess someone took a peak and then realized it was a body," a neighbor said.
He had a puncture wound to his back and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Shortly after his body was found, a 40-year-old man was stopped by police nearby.
Detectives are interviewing him and his connection to these deaths.
