Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 p.m. and found an unidentified man dead inside a garbage bag at 32-41 104th Street in East Elmhurst. Josh Einiger has the breaking details.

Woman found dead inside Queens home on same street where man's body was discovered in garbage bag

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was found dead inside a home in Queens early Thursday, on the same street where a man's body was discovered in a garbage bag.

The 58-year-old woman's body was discovered inside a home on 104th Street in East Elmhurst at around 2:30 a.m.

Her cause of death was under investigation.

Video in player above is from previous coverage.

On Wednesday afternoon, police responding to a 911 call found a man who appeared to be in his 30s dead inside a garbage bag left on 104th Street.

Investigators said the bag was covered in a blanket and was leaking blood.

"It was there for awhile until anyone realized there was a body. It kind of just looked like another piece of garbage because it was fully covered until someone reported it and I guess someone took a peak and then realized it was a body," a neighbor said.

He had a puncture wound to his back and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Shortly after his body was found, a 40-year-old man was stopped by police nearby.

Detectives are interviewing him and his connection to these deaths.

ALSO READ | 2 firefighters killed, 5 injured battling cargo ship fire at Port Newark

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.