NYPD seizes hundreds of illegal ATVs, dirt bikes across New York City

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is cracking down on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes across New York City.

The NYPD had bikes removed in every borough, but the most were in the Bronx, where officers seized a large number of ATVs and dirt bikes, and even recovered a weapon.

Since last Sunday, officers have seized about 400 bikes. Police say most are unregistered, and not properly insured.

They are trying to stop the illegal rides from roaring down the streets. The crackdowns are timed for weekend riders.

The seizures are part of Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey's ongoing efforts.

"Every borough we had bikes removed, but it really showed here in the Bronx, where we took 150 to 160 bikes, a lot more than the other boroughs," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey.

The NYPD tweeted a video of hundreds of bikes at the 52nd precinct.

Officers say there is a 15-day window for riders to get permits and retrieve their bikes and if they don't, the bikes are crushed.

"I told people who ride these bikes, if you don't ride them, we won't take them," Maddrey said. "But they didn't hear that truce, and they continue to ride, so they will continue to take."

