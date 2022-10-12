NYPD welcomes young cancer patients to One Police Plaza in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD welcomed a group of children who are battling cancer to One Police Plaza on Tuesday.

They traveled from Miami, Chicago, Houston, and locally to tour New York City this week.

The event was hosted by the Sunshine Kids Organization.

They got a chance to meet officers from the Special Operations Division, their horses, and K-9 helpers.

Most importantly, the kids are getting an opportunity to connect with their child, in situations similar to their own.

"We bring in kids from all over just to let them hang out, become friends, and meet other kids who are going through the same diagnosis as them," said Kaitlyn Korry from the Sunshine Kids Foundation.

