New NYPD crimefighting strategy begins, focuses on nighttime hours

The new initiative comes after a violent weekend.
Four of the five boroughs experienced gun violence.
Sunday night, a man was shot near Queens College.
The shooting happened around midnight near the intersection of Kissena Boulevard and Melbourne Avenue in Flushing.
Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the buttocks near a city-run apartment building.
Queens College alerted students to the shooting and closed most campus entrance gates.
Meanwhile, starting Monday, the NYPD is taking a new approach to stop the uptick in gun violence by increasing their manpower at night.
Mayor Eric Adams says this is necessary.
"The first order of business is to see, are we properly deploying what we have? In order to start policing the city safely again, I heard across the board, it's time to get back to the basics," Adams said.
In the 40 most violent precincts, plans are to:
- Move all 350 neighborhood coordinating officers into evening patrols.
- Send field intelligence officers to the street.
- Have three cars on the midnight shift start three hours earlier to cover the shift change.
Overall, crime is up 30% last month compared to April of last year. Gun violence is also on the rise. There have been 450 shootings so far in 2022 - and counting.
Among the basics is to clamp down on fare beaters as the first step towards fighting crime on the subways. It worked for former Mayor Rudy Giuliani - they are going to try it again.
Mayor Adams is also asking for a more comprehensive approach from his agencies. He wants the departments of education, homelessness, and mental health to own some of this work.
"This is not a police problem - this is a city problem," he added.
Adams believed former mayor Bill de Blasio sent mixed messages to the NYPD and left them paralyzed.
Adams says his orders are clear - he wants his police officers to fight crime.
