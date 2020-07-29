Upper West Side NYPD cruiser fire deemed suspicious after window broken

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A police cruiser burned on Manhattan's Upper West Side early Wednesday morning.

The NYPD cruise was found burning just before 4 a.m. on West 83rd Street.

The Ford Fusion was parked just a block away from the 20th Precinct.

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious.

They say the front driver's side window was broken, and there is evidence an accelerant was used.

No one was in the cruiser at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

So far, there are no arrests.

