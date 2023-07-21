NYC unveils new rules for drones amid growing use of technology

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Operators of drones and other types of unmanned aircraft will soon be able to apply for permits to use the technology safely in New York City as the need for their use grows, city officials announced Friday.

"New York City, we're flying into the future, and we're going to see that in our presentation today, using drones to make city service faster and safer, and likely saving taxpayers' dollars in the process," said Mayor Eric Adams at a news conference.

The permitting process will be administered by the NYPD. The permits will include a site temporarily designated as a take-off or landing site by the Department of Transportation.

City leaders say drones will help agencies inspect buildings, their facades, bridges, road construction projects and much more.

"360 degrees views, going where humans can't, drones will vastly increase the effectiveness and quality of our critical infrastructure inspections and ultimately the safety of New York City," said Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi.

Drones have proven to be a valuable tool for first responders, as shown in the aftermath of the deadly parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan in April.

They can also help monitor beaches for hazardous conditions, such as shark sightings.

According to the new rules, anyone receiving a permit will have to notify the NYPD of any crash or accident that happens during takeoff, operation, or landing.

They also must notify the New York City Cyber Command of any cybersecurity incidents involving devices, and anyone wanting to capture video, photo, or audio will have to notify relevant community boards, and post public notices within 100 feet of the take-off and landing sites in advance.

Applicants will be required to comply with all applicable federal, state, and local regulations, and to have obtained authorization to operate their devices from the Federal Aviation Administration.

ALSO READ | Lawsuit: Hospital authorized organs harvested from unidentified, missing woman

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.