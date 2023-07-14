New shark-monitoring drones coming to NY beaches, Gov. Hochul announces

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that new shark-monitoring drones will be deployed to local beach communities on Long Island and New York City.

Hochul also announced the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation have increased surveillance over the waters in response to shark sightings over the Fourth of July holiday.

"New York has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, and I've directed State personnel to do everything possible to keep beachgoers safe this summer," Governor Hochul said in a statement.

RELATED: Sharks in New York-area waters: What you need to know | Weather or Not

The new drones will be distributed to all downstate municipalities by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks).

The move comes less than a week after Suffolk County announced it is stepping up efforts to protect beachgoers from sharks, buying two more drones to monitor the shoreline.

Eight people were bitten by sharks off Long Island last summer, the most ever recorded in the area in recent history.

ALSO READ: Long Island man, 59, arrested in connection with Gilgo Beach murders

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.