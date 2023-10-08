Police are looking for suspects who they say attacked a man in Manhattan in an apparent hate crime last month.

NYPD looking for 4 suspects in apparent hate crime after 72-year-old man attacked

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying four individuals in connection to an apparent hate crime assault.

A 72-year-old man was approached by four unknown assailants around last month near West 17th Street and 9th Avenue. The individuals made anti-LGBTQIA+ statements towards him and proceeded to punch, kick and strike the victim in his head and body.

The attack occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, September 15.

The victim sustained a broken jaw and lacerations to his face and hands and went to a local hospital for treatment.

Police released images of the alleged attackers.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

