NYPD helicopter tracked alleged suspect on the run from cops in New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD posted video of their pursuit using a helicopter of a suspect wanted for a felony in New Jersey.

NYPD used their helicopter and technology to track the white 2024 BMW from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to the Belt Parkway, where they located it eastbound.

They followed the vehicle from the air through traffic, with the suspect taking a brief break to take a picture of the NYPD helicopter.

He then got back in the vehicle and traveled on to the Van Wyck Expressway, where the driver suddenly swerved onto 91st Avenue.

The suspect drove into the parking garage of Jamaica Medical Center to lose the helicopter.

But the eyes in the sky directed officers who responded on foot and caught the suspect in the parking garage.

Michael Perez, 31, of Great Neck, was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

The vehicle was reported stolen in New Jersey, where more charges are pending.

Perez also has an outstanding out-of-state warrant.

