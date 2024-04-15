Gunfire leaves 1 dead, 1 critically wounded outside McDonald's in Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were shot outside a McDonald's restaurant in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.
It happened just before 4 a.m. Monday at East 149th Street and Morris Avenue.
One man was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.
A second man was shot in the torso.
He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.
So far there have been no arrests.
