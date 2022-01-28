Family, friends of NYPD officer Jason Rivera honor him with 2-mile run in Inwood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11515161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Marza has more from the wake for Officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- The wind-swept streets of Inwood are streets that molded a hero.The family and friends of NYPD officer Jason Rivera came together on Thursday night.Officer Rivera emerged from the Heights with a need to serve, but before joining the Academy, he had to get in shape - so he joined the Dyckman Running Club community."He believed in us, and he believed in himself - and that's what we're doing, we're honoring him, said one member.They called him 'Tata.'On Thursday, his running brothers and his brothers and sisters in blue ran two miles through the streets of Inwood - the streets that made him into the officer he became, if only for a little bit.The two miles brought the runners by Rivera's family home - candles marking the start of his life. They ran to the river and back to Fort Tryon Park, where they lit candles for 'Tata,' and his partner, Wilbert Mora."These lights will go dim, but their lights will never go dim if we continue to make an impact in all the people we touch," said another member.----------