Society

Family, friends of NYPD officer Jason Rivera honor him with 2-mile run in Inwood

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family, friends of NYPD officer Jason Rivera honor him with 2-mile run in Inwood

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- The wind-swept streets of Inwood are streets that molded a hero.

The family and friends of NYPD officer Jason Rivera came together on Thursday night.

ALSO READ | Wake for fallen officer Jason Rivera held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Marza has more from the wake for Officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC.



Officer Rivera emerged from the Heights with a need to serve, but before joining the Academy, he had to get in shape - so he joined the Dyckman Running Club community.

"He believed in us, and he believed in himself - and that's what we're doing, we're honoring him, said one member.

They called him 'Tata.'
On Thursday, his running brothers and his brothers and sisters in blue ran two miles through the streets of Inwood - the streets that made him into the officer he became, if only for a little bit.

The two miles brought the runners by Rivera's family home - candles marking the start of his life. They ran to the river and back to Fort Tryon Park, where they lit candles for 'Tata,' and his partner, Wilbert Mora.



"These lights will go dim, but their lights will never go dim if we continue to make an impact in all the people we touch," said another member.

RELATED | How to help families of fallen police officers
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on how to help families of fallen police officers.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyinwoodnew york citymanhattanpolice officer killedcrimenypdpolice shootingrunningpolice officer shot
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Update: Tracking the nor'easter
New Yorkers urged to prepare for snow, wind as nor'easter looms
Wake for NYPD Officer Rivera held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Parents livid after 9-year-old girl left locked outside school in cold
Holocaust letter detailing family's death found at NY flea market
Missing NJ mom, 2 young kids found safe, won't be returning home
Mayor Eric Adams vows change amid surge of NYC violence
Show More
Car hits NYC restaurant, which is burglarized the next night
100 bags of fentanyl found in bedroom of 13-year-old who died from ...
Missing NYU adjunct professor found safe at hospital
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter approaching
Man sentenced to 25 years to life for attempted murder of 4 officers
More TOP STORIES News