EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Video shows the moment an NYPD lieutenant was struck on the head with a brick, causing an officer to draw his weapon.
The incident happened at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, while NYPD officers were policing a protest near East 12th Street and Broadway.
Video of the violent encounter shows the suspect approach the lieutenant from behind and strike him in the head with a brick.
Immediately following the attack, an officer pulled out his weapon.
Earlier on Monday, before the video surfaced, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had called for the officer who pulled the gun to be fired.
So far, the mayor has not commented on the new video.
There is no information on the person who attacked the lieutenant at this time.
RELATED STORIES:
SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage
Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral
President Trump takes shelter in White House bunker
Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC
Sunday's protests largely peaceful until night came
NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters
Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground during Floyd protests
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
Minneapolis Park Police release bodycam footage near George Floyd's in-custody death
3 people, including Catskills woman, face federal charges in Molotov police attacks: source
Brooklyn protests: Calls for review of violent protests, police response; hundreds arrested
1 federal officer killed, 1 critically hurt near California protest in 'act of domestic terrorism'
Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder
Mayor de Blasio urges protesters to remain peaceful, socially distant
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Shocking video shows NYPD lieutenant struck on the head with brick during Sunday protests
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News