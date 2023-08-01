  • Watch Now
5 NYPD officers injured while responding to a 911 call of an officer needing assistance: police

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 2:27AM
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Five officers were injured Monday while responding to a 911 call in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

Around 7:30 p.m. two NYPD vehicles collided with each other on Fulton Avenue near the Cross Bronx Expressway.

According to police, the 911 call was for an officer needing assistance.

The officers were transported to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


