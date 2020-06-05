MIDTOWN SOUTH, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for two people for questioning after an officer was hit over the head with a fire extinguisher.
The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday in front of 1284 Broadway.
Two officers fell to the ground while they were attempting to take a person into custody who was resisting arrest.
During the struggle, police say two men obstructed the officers and one man hit an officer with a fire extinguisher and another hit the other officer with a department radio.
The officer hit by the fire extinguisher was treated at the scene and the officer hit by the radio was taken to the hospital to be treated for a concussion and laceration to the head.
Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Search on for suspects after NYPD officer hit in back of head with fire extinguisher
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News