Slain NYPD officer honored with street renaming in Manhattan

An NYPD detective killed last year while responding to a domestic violence call was honored Saturday with a street co-naming in Manhattan.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD detective killed last year while responding to a domestic violence call was honored Saturday with a street co-naming on the same street he grew up on.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams delivered ceremonial remarks to honor fallen NYPD Det. Jason Rivera.

"He lived life through his way and today we are naming the street in the community that he loved, 'Jason Rivera's Way,'" Mayor Adams said.

The southwest corner of 204th Street and Sherman Avenue in the Inwood neighborhood is now called "Detective Jason "TATA" Rivera Way."

Rivera and his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were killed after responding to a domestic call in Harlem last year.

Mora was also honored with a street-co-naming in his home borough of Brooklyn back in July.

ALSO READ | Several cars struck by MTA bus, stacked on top of each other in Brooklyn

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.