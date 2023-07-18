Slain NYPD officer honored with street renaming in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An NYPD detective killed last year while responding to a domestic violence call was honored with a street re-naming in Brooklyn.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams delivered ceremonial remarks on Tuesday to honor fallen NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora.

Mora was remembered with the street co-naming in Brooklyn on South 3rd Street and Keap Street -- which is now called Detective Wilbert Mora Street.

"Let's always keep them in our hearts. As we place this sign on this street, let's also place a sign of safety in our city," Adams said.

Mora and his partner, Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem last year.

Both Mora and Rivera were honored with the Medal of Valor back in May by President Joe Biden.

Mora was a four-year veteran of the NYPD and worked out of the 32nd Precinct in Upper Manhattan.

