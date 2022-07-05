Memorial Mass marks 5 years since NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia killed in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
Tuesday marks 5 years since NYPD officer Miosotis Familia gunned down in the Bronx

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Tears were overflowing at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown as hundreds attended a memorial Mass, marking the fifth anniversary of the murder of Detective Miosotis Familia.

Familia's grief-stricken daughter, Genesis Villela, says the trauma of her mother's murder is still raw.

She says she and her siblings are trying to live their lives in a way that would make their mother proud.

But, Genesis says the pain of their loss has been made worse by their ongoing fight for their mother's pension.

"I made a promise to my mom that I would take care of my brother and sister," Villela said. "I love my brother and sister like my own children."

She's the sole guardian of her siblings, 17-year-old twins Peter and Delilah.



Familia was just 48-years-old when she was shot in the head while sitting in a mobile command unit in the Bronx in 2017.

At the time, she was the third woman to die in the line of duty.

