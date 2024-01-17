NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn during domestic call head home from hospital

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two veteran NYPD officers are recovering after they were shot in Brooklyn while responding to a domestic call.

Gunfire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment building on Bergen Street.

Three NYPD officers and a police sergeant responded to the call from a woman who reported being assaulted by her son.

Officers quickly identified the suspect, 39-year-old Melvin Butler, who had physically assaulted his mother, causing a head injury. When officers attempted to arrest him, Butler resisted and a scuffle ensued.

Officials say that at some point, Butler got a hold of one of the officer's guns and fired shots.

One officer was shot in the left hand, and another was shot in the left thigh. They were rushed to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Butler was shot multiple times by an officer who returned fire, and is in critical but stable condition.

"This was one of those so-called routine jobs for patrol officers. Which is to say there are never routine patrol jobs for NYPD officers," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

One neighbor described the moment she heard the shots ring out.

"It was two in the beginning and then there was four after," said neighbor Nova Fuller. "Then an ambulance man came and started pushing me and my kid and telling us to run."

She says she heard the suspect say "I'm not going back to jail," before the shots were fired.

NYPD officials say Butler has had a history of resisting arrest and domestic violence, with six prior arrests in New York City and one in North Carolina.

His last two arrests happened in 2023: one in February for domestic violence and violating an order of protection, and another January for third-degree assault and domestic violence.

His most serious arrest was in 2004 for attempted murder, for which Butler spent 15 years in state prison.

"Because of their actions, a dangerous person is apprehended and we have two officers that will be going home to their families," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Fuller said the whole incident has been traumatizing for her kids.

"My kids are crying because they're seeing all the blood the glass," Fuller said. They're seeing the boy wrapped up. They are seeing too much. So now that's traumatizing to my kids. Something really needs to be done here."

No charges have been filed against Butler so far.

