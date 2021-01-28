NYPD officer shot in back in Bronx released from hospital

By MARK CRUDELE
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was released from Jacobi Medical Center Thursday morning as he recovers from being shot in the lower back in a Bronx street shootout.

31-year-old Officer Daniel Vargas, described as "a proud son of the Bronx," had been hospitalized since the Tuesday night gunfire.

He left the hospital applauded by his fellow officers. Officer Vargas was brought out in a wheelchair and assisted into a waiting van. He said gave a thumbs up and said, "I'm good," when asked how he was feeling by reporters.

The 24-year-old man who allegedly fired four times at the officer was held without bail following his arraignment in the Bronx.

Ajani Jones was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, which carries a 20-year-to-life sentence, as well as assault, weapon possession and possession of stolen property.

He has several prior arrests in New York City and New Jersey.

The shooting was captured on video by a camera aboard an MTA bus, prosecutors said at his arraignment.

The gun was reported stolen in South Carolina. Jones told police he had it because it's dangerous out there.

On Tuesday, 31-year-old Officer Vargas was shot after members of the Gun Violence Suppression Division saw Jones on Lafayette Avenue near White Plains Road just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say Jones immediately took off running. The officers made a U-turn in their unmarked car and followed.

Once under the scaffolding on Lafayette Ave, officials say the officers got out and chased Jones who they say pulled at a weapon and fired four shots.

One bullet hit Officer Vargas in the back, just below his protective vest.

Vargas fired once, but the 24-year-old suspect was not hit.

"Within minutes, within seconds, they were in a gunfight," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

EMBED More News Videos

An NYPD officer was shot in the back in the Bronx Tuesday night, according to police.



Witness Alicia Johnson commends the officers for what they did next.

"They called out who they were and they told him to get down," Johnson said. "He got down and they took him into custody."

The six-and-a-half-year veteran officer, whom the mayor called "a proud son of the Bronx," had been surrounded by family at the hospital, many of them police officers themselves.

"They are very upset. They are very upset," Shea said. "But at the same time, they realize - probably an element of shock - how it could have been very different."

Shea says this is yet another example of the skyrocketing number of gun arrests police are making.

So far this year, 417 arrests -- a 75 percent increase from the same time last year, about 16 gun arrests each day.

We need help in terms of legislative fixes," Shea said. "We need judges to keep dangerous people off the streets."

Sources tell Eyewitness News the plainclothes officers were actually looking for the suspect's brother. They wanted to talk with him about his role in a different shooting.

MORE NEWS: Owner torched his Queens restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators say 54-year-old Asif Raja set the fire in several locations inside his restaurant, but the sprinkler system knocked the flames down.


It is the third shooting of an NYPD officer in the past three months. All the officers survived.

In November, two officers investigating a domestic violence complaint were shot in Queens in an exchange of gunfire that killed the suspect.

And on Christmas Eve, a police officer was shot in Brooklyn while responding to a call, also domestic violence.

ALSO READ: Driver injured after being pinned against own car in Manhattan hit-and-run
EMBED More News Videos



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citysoundviewpolice involved shootingpolice shootingnypdshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school basketball star killed in Long Island crash
New York may have drastically underreported COVID-19 nursing home deaths, AG finds
Bracing for the coldest day in 2 years, possible snow next week
Snowy Owl gives Central Park visitors once in a lifetime sight
Father seen in disturbing video at NYC subway stop identified
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Female FDNY EMT assaulted on scene of Bronx stores fire
Show More
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Police precinct councils will help select NYPD precinct commanders
Water main break floods street, damages cars in Queens
COVID vaccination sites reopen in NYC as more doses arrive
More TOP STORIES News