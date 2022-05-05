NYPD officer stabbed, suspect shot in Coney Island, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD officer stabbed, suspect shot in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer responding to a call for help was stabbed in Brooklyn.

It happened on West 8th Street just feet from the 60th Precinct in Coney Island at around 1 p.m.

The suspect was then shot in the leg.

A knife was spotted lying on the sidewalk at the scene.





Citizen App captured video of the scene. Witnesses say they heard five gunshots.

The officer went to Coney Island Hospital and the suspect was taken to Lutheran Medical Center.

Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

ALSO READ | Connecticut Senate approved bill that protects abortion providers
EMBED More News Videos

Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coney islandbrooklynnew york citypolice officer killedpolice involved shootingnypdshootingstabbing
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NY teen allegedly threatens student with knife, hits person with car
2 fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan; 3 suspects sought
Gerber baby contest winner shines spotlight on limb differences
Mother of NYPD officer fatally shot answering door of Queens home
Rep. Cawthorn responds to video of him naked in bed with cousin
NYC's rent-stabilized apartments could see highest increase in decades
NY, NJ travelers will need REAL ID to fly domestically in May 2023
Show More
AccuWeather: Nice spring day
Video shows $20k jewelry store smash-and-grab in NYC
Woman sexually assaulted along popular NJ trail; 2 suspects sought
Dow plunges 1,000 points, wiping out Wednesday's surge
COVID deaths forecast to rise in the US for first time in months
More TOP STORIES News