NYPD officer stabbed, suspect shot in Coney Island, Brooklyn

It happened on West 8th Street just feet from the 60th Precinct in Coney Island at around 1 p.m.
The suspect was then shot in the leg.
A knife was spotted lying on the sidewalk at the scene.
Citizen App captured video of the scene. Witnesses say they heard five gunshots.
The officer went to Coney Island Hospital and the suspect was taken to Lutheran Medical Center.
Both have non-life-threatening injuries.
