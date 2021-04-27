Family, neighbors mourn loss of NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos

He had family in our area and in Greece, and his brother is speaking out about the family's loss.
The Tsakos family had moved to their East Northport neighborhood last summer, and neighbors say the 43-year-old lovingly known as "Tasso" was blending in beautifully to the neighborhood. They say he was the type of person that you thought to yourself, he is going to be one of our great neighbors.
"Family man, friendly as can be, and the most hardworking person you'd ever want to meet," neighbor Moyra Bletsch said.
Neighbors of Officer Tsakos can go on and on about how good of a person he was.
"We had been quarantined a couple of months ago, the whole family, and he just called us, whatever we needed," neighbor Rosemarie Giacalone said. "He would drop off food for us. His wife cooked us soup."
They woke up Tuesday morning to the news that the officer had been killed overnight.
"I just can't believe it," neighbor Ruth Mandera said. "It's shocking. I've been crying ever since I heard."
Eyewitness News spoke with Tsakos's younger brother by phone as he was getting ready to fly from North Carolina to Long Island.
"He didn't deserve this," Teddy Tsakos said. "He just bought a house. He was doing good. Everything was cut short. That's it."
Officer Tsakos leaves behind his wife and two small children, a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.
"It's beyond heartbreaking," a neighbor said. "It's a nightmare."
Supervisor Chad Lupinacci directed that all flags on Town of Huntington properties be flown at half-staff to honor the fallen officer.
The family of Officer Tsakos posted a GoFundMe page for those who want to donate.
WATCH: Complete news conference by NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and PBA President Pat Lynch
ALSO READ | NY high school student killed in crash; Teen driver allegedly drunk
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip