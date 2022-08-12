4 officers injured when 2 NYPD patrol cars collide in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Several NYPD officers were treated for minor injuries after two patrol cars collided in Brooklyn.
It happened while officers were responding to a call for shots fired at 9:40 p.m. Thursday.
The cars crashed at the intersection of Avenue Z and East 24th Street.
The collision sent one of the cars through a fence.
Four officers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
