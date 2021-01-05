Police fire shots at man armed with knife in Brooklyn; suspect not injured: NYPD

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9272745" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 20-year-old man died in front of the hotel on Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens just after 1:10 a.m.

An unidentified flying object spotted in Hawaii caught enough people's attention to get the Federal Aviation Administration involved.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a suspect armed with a knife in Brooklyn, according to police.Officials say officers were called to Hawthorne Street in Brooklyn around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a dispute.When cops arrived, they found a man who approached them and was acting erratic.Police say the man took out a knife and lunged at the officers.They say an NYPD firearm was discharged in the incident, but the suspect was not shot.The was suspect was arrested and taken to Kings County Hospital for evaluation.The two officers were taken to Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center for evaluation.The investigation is ongoing.----------