Police fire shots at man armed with knife in Brooklyn; suspect not injured: NYPD

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a suspect armed with a knife in Brooklyn, according to police.

Officials say officers were called to Hawthorne Street in Brooklyn around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a dispute.

When cops arrived, they found a man who approached them and was acting erratic.

ALSO READ | 1 dead, 2 injured in Queens, marking first homicide of 2021
EMBED More News Videos

A 20-year-old man died in front of the hotel on Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens just after 1:10 a.m.



Police say the man took out a knife and lunged at the officers.

They say an NYPD firearm was discharged in the incident, but the suspect was not shot.

The was suspect was arrested and taken to Kings County Hospital for evaluation.

The two officers were taken to Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING | Bright blue UFO seen crashing into ocean near Hawaii prompts calls to 911, FAA
EMBED More News Videos

An unidentified flying object spotted in Hawaii caught enough people's attention to get the Federal Aviation Administration involved.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citypolice involved shootingnypdpolice shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sandy Hook massacre 1st responder dies of COVID-19
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Cuomo: New COVID variant found in New York
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
Alex Trebek urges viewers to open hearts to COVID victims
WI pharmacist charged for spoiled COVID vaccine, thought it was unsafe: prosecutors
Skier dangling from chairlift caught by rescuers down below
Show More
UK prime minister orders new national coronavirus lockdown
The Countdown: Georgia under microscope as GOP tries to overturn election
UFO sighting prompts alert to FAA
Boy killed, 2nd child critical after being struck by van in NYC
Vandalized community fridge fixed, $35K donated
More TOP STORIES News