NYPD increases number of youth coordinator officers in NYC schools following string of violence

The program initially called for 350 youth coordinator officers across the five boroughs. As of Thursday, the NYPD will have to bump that count up to 462.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is stepping up its presence at NYC schools after a string of violent incidents on and near campuses.

The chief of the department ordered all precincts to have six youth coordinator officers in schools.

The move comes after gunfire erupted Wednesday by a school in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Two students, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were shot in the leg near Williamsburg Charter High School. A security guard suffered a graze wound.

The school was remote yesterday and today.

There are no arrests in the shooting yet.

