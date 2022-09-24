  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police looking for suspects who attacked and robbed elderly man in Jackson Heights

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
28 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for suspects who attacked and robbed an elderly man in Queens.

The NYPD says two people jumped out of their SUV on 34th Avenue near 70th Street in Jackson Heights on Friday.

They punched and kneed the 81-year-old victim before taking his messenger bag, cellphone, and cash.

Emergency responders took the man to Elmhurst Hospital with broken ribs, lacerations, and bruising.

The suspects got away.

ALSO READ | '2 Milligrams: Fatal Dose': The crisis of fentanyl, America's hidden killer

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.