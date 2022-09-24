Police looking for suspects who attacked and robbed elderly man in Jackson Heights

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for suspects who attacked and robbed an elderly man in Queens.

The NYPD says two people jumped out of their SUV on 34th Avenue near 70th Street in Jackson Heights on Friday.

They punched and kneed the 81-year-old victim before taking his messenger bag, cellphone, and cash.

Emergency responders took the man to Elmhurst Hospital with broken ribs, lacerations, and bruising.

The suspects got away.

ALSO READ | '2 Milligrams: Fatal Dose': The crisis of fentanyl, America's hidden killer

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube