NYPD unveils new high-tech real-time emergency crime center mobile response van

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD revealed a new real-time crime center van with the latest technology to help detectives with their investigations in the field.

"This van will assist detectives in the field with vital information to help solve crimes and potentially save lives," Lt. Michael Ricupero said.

The NYPD says it's a "mobile command center that will assist in the field during critical incidents."

The van has a 50-inch tablet with interactive mapping and video conferencing.

There's also a 46-inch external screen that can display info for the public.

The vehicle was dedicated to detective Joseph Mark Paolillo who died from 9/11 related cancer.

