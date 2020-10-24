coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYPD schedules 1st recruitment class since start of pandemic

The class will help refill the ranks, which have been depleted by record retirements and budget cuts
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD has scheduled its first police academy class since the pandemic started.

The department made the announcement Friday, and says the class is scheduled for next month.

"Next week, the NYPD will send out offers to the 2020 November Academy class," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "In this difficult financial time, the Department is grateful for the Mayor's leadership."

RELATED | NYPD officers told they could face disciplinary action if they don't wear masks
EMBED More News Videos

The warning comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in New York City, driven by an uptick in at least a dozen neighborhoods.


It is designed to refill the police ranks, which have been depleted by the record retirements and budget cuts.

The department skipped at least two classes during the pandemic, with the city citing severe budget constraints.

The last class started in January and graduated early.

The upcoming class is expected to include about 900 recruits.

Despite the new class of recruits, PBA President Patrick Lynch believes it's not enough.

TOP NEWS | Woman pushed onto subway tracks at Times Square subway station; suspect in custody
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett has an update after a 28-year-old woman was shoved onto subway tracks in Times Square.


"Our house has been on fire for almost four months, but City Hall and 1 Police Plaza are just now reaching for the garden hose," Lynch said. "These new recruits won't hit the street until the middle of next year, and then we'll still be seriously short-handed as we battle the massive spike in shootings, a rising murder rate and growing disorder of every kind. New Yorkers need to understand: this is the future that Mayor de Blasio and your City Council members have chosen for you. If you want safe streets, you need to call and demand them."

Retirement and budget cuts have left the department with 2,700 less officers than this time in 2019.

The NYP currently has 34,200 officers, down from 36,900 from last year.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemicdermot sheacoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicpolicecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnypdhospitalpbapatrick lynchnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: U.S. approaches a record high for cases
COVID Updates: Murphy advises New Jerseyans to avoid interstate travel
COVID News: Santa Claus won't be coming to Macy's this year
COVID Updates: Pope Francis' mask controversy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman pushed onto subway tracks in Times Square; suspect in custody
The Countdown: Trump, Biden running out of time to sway undecided voters
Good Samaritans restrain carjacking suspect after crash
Madison Wells: Ex-boyfriend gets 35 years in NJ teen's stabbing death
Guiliani associate, Kushner friend arrested on stalking charges
Video released in Brooklyn shooting that killed 1, wounded 5
Money being raised for family of woman struck by cop car in NYC
Show More
New Jersey named most hated state in new list
Beloved 82-year-old Army vet killed in hit and run on way to breakfast
AccuWeather: Mild breaks
NYC restaurant offers refuge for people with food sensitivities
Conviction vacated, man out on bail after 24 years in prison
More TOP STORIES News