New York City Council holds oversight hearing on NYPD Strategic Response Group

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council held its first-ever oversight hearing on the NYPD Strategic Response Group Wednesday morning.

But before the hearing, the NYCLU, advocates, and elected officials rallied at City Hall demanding transparency and accountability from the unit.

The oversight hearing is occurring following multiple postponements.

More than 100 individuals alleging SRG violence signed up to testify. The NYPD did not attend.

Adversaries say that the SRG is violent, overfunded, and unaccountable. They claim that the unit abuses protestors.

In response, the Council's Committee on Public Safety conducted an oversight hearing.

The Committee explores the unit's size and scope, their tactics and training, and allegations of abuse and violence.

Councilmember Chi Osse says the NYPD paid $360 million for overtime last year and $90 million for the SRG while other city services were cut.

