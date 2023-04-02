Police release photos of suspects wanted in deadly Astoria shooting

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place in Astoria Boulevard in Queens that left two men dead.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD released new surveillance photos of three suspects they're looking for in connection with Friday night's shooting in Queens that left two men dead.

Officials say the two men were, identified as 22-year-old Xavier Roberts and 21-year-old Jaheim Hamilton, were shot as they walked outside a building on Steinway Street and Astoria Boulevard on Friday night.

Both men were found with gunshots wounds to the torso.

The victims were taken to NYC Health and Hospitals in Elmhurst, where they were pronounced dead.

Authorities say the suspects fled the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a red and black hood and was last scene travelling on the Grand Central Parkway.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

