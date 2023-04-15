Police searching for two suspects in Bronx shooting

The search is on for two suspects in connection with a shooting that took place Thursday night in the Bronx.

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects they believe were responsible for the Thursday shooting outside a restaurant in the Bronx that left four people shot.

Officials say gunfire broke out at around 2:15 a.m. near the Isla Café on Westchester Avenue after a fight inside the restaurant.

Two men reportedly discharged several rounds and struck four victims.

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the leg, a 30-year-old woman was grazed in the shoulder and a 44-year-old woman was grazed in the head.

All were being treated at Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fourth victim, a 28-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and is also expected to be okay.

Police say the suspects got away in a dark colored four door sedan last seen heading northbound on Leland Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

