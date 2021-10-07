Volunteers needed for this year's TCS NYC Marathon

They're not looking for people to run it -- but to help the tens of thousands of people who will be running.
Registration for volunteers started later this year because of all the changes due to COVID.
If you want to volunteer, you can go to the New York Road Runners website to sign up.
The TCS New York City Marathon will take place on November 7.
You'll be able to watch the marathon on Channel 7 and our digital platforms.
