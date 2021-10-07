2021 tcs nyc marathon

Volunteers needed for this year's TCS NYC Marathon

By Eyewitness News
In-person TCS NYC Marathon to return with 33K runners

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We're just weeks away from the 50th running of the TCS New York City Marathon and organizers of the race are looking for more people to get involved this year.

They're not looking for people to run it -- but to help the tens of thousands of people who will be running.

Registration for volunteers started later this year because of all the changes due to COVID.

CeFaan Kim has more on New York City reopenings, including the announcement that the TCS NYC Marathon will return for its 50th anniversary.



If you want to volunteer, you can go to the New York Road Runners website to sign up.

The TCS New York City Marathon will take place on November 7.

You'll be able to watch the marathon on Channel 7 and our digital platforms.


