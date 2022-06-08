localish

NJ school nurse saves life of student's grandmother

By Beccah Hendrickson
WEST DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Cindy Cobb is the school nurse at Oakview Elementary School in West Deptford Township School District.

Her day job usually includes helping kids who have stomach aches or bumps and bruises.


But on March 4, an emergency happened and Cindy's quick actions saved a life.

Deborah Stone had come to school to pick up her grandson when she didn't feel right, all of a sudden.

She collapsed in the schoolyard, having gone into cardiac arrest.


Cindy immediately sprung into action, activated the school's "code blue" protocols to get staff to control the crowd and alert EMS, and began CPR, which ultimately saved Deborah's life.

Deborah says she is eternally grateful for Cindy.
