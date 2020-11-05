Video: Pair of thieves break in through ceiling of Brooklyn pharmacy

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are looking for a pair of masked men caught on camera breaking in through the ceiling of a pharmacy to hunt for drugs.A security camera caught the masked duo dropping into the Oceana Express on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay overnight Thursday.Authorities say they scaled an 8-foot wooden privacy fence and used a ladder in the back to reach an old air conditioning unit, unscrewed the brackets, and pushed their way inside around 2:30 a.m.Video shows them holding screw drivers and using their phones as flashlights, scouring the shelves for meds, and it appears they knew the layout of the business.After about 20 minutes, a motion alarm chased them away."Usually pharmacy, they looking for drugs and money, who knows?" owner Igor Elberg said. "We have a lot system. We have motion detectors. That's why, you know?"The staff is still taking inventory, and it's unclear if they made off with anything.----------