Candlelight vigil held for off-duty NYPD officer murdered inside Bronx apartment

Neighbors, elected leaders, and NYPD officers gathered for the candlelight vigil for the 31-year-old at 780 Grand Concourse.
It was Monday when Reyes-Gomez was found stabbed several times during an apparent domestic dispute.
Her estranged husband and the father of her 3-year-old girl, 33-year-old Argenis Baez, later turned himself in.
He's now charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.
ALSO READ | Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube