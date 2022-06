Candlelight vigil held for off-duty NYPD officer murdered inside Bronx apartment

EMBED >More News Videos An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.

GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A community came together Wednesday to remember NYPD Officer Adrianna Reyes-Gomez, who was murdered inside her apartment in the Bronx.Neighbors, elected leaders, and NYPD officers gathered for the candlelight vigil for the 31-year-old at 780 Grand Concourse.It was Monday when Reyes-Gomez was found stabbed several times during an apparent domestic dispute.Her estranged husband and the father of her 3-year-old girl, 33-year-old Argenis Baez, later turned himself in.He's now charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.----------