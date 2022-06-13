Off-duty NYPD officer fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment, estranged husband in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11949577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A house in Hampton Bays was completely destroyed in a fire.

BRONX (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer was fatally stabbed, allegedly by her estranged husband in the Bronx.The 31-year-old female officer was discovered dead, with multiple stab wounds, at around 2:50 a.m. Monday.The incident happened inside an apartment on Grand Concourse.Her 34-year-old husband surrendered to a neighboring precinct soon after. Charges against him are pending.The couple was estranged, but there are no prior incidents of police response to a dispute between the two.The female officer's identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.The NYPD is expected to hold a press conference on the incident later Monday.----------