Off-duty NYPD officer fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment, estranged husband in custody

The 31-year-old female officer was discovered dead, with multiple stab wounds, at around 2:50 a.m. Monday.
The incident happened inside an apartment on Grand Concourse.
Her 34-year-old husband surrendered to a neighboring precinct soon after. Charges against him are pending.
The couple was estranged, but there are no prior incidents of police response to a dispute between the two.
The female officer's identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.
The NYPD is expected to hold a press conference on the incident later Monday.
