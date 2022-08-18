Police arrested a man accused of dragging an officer during a traffic stop on Long Island

A man accused of dragging a police officer while speeding away from a traffic stop on Long Island is now in custody.

Police arrested 40-year-old Ephrem Jusino of Brooklyn.

Investigators say he was stopped by police in Hicksville last December.

When an officer asked for his license and registration he allegedly sped off hit the officer's foot and hand and dragged the officer down the street.

That officer has been out of work since and has undergone four surgeries.

