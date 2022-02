Off-duty officer shot in Queens set to be released from hospital

EMBED >More News Videos CeFaan Kim reports that New York City Mayor Eric Adams is unveiling his new plan to stop gun violence, called the "Blueprint for Safety."

ARVERNE, Queens (WABC) -- The off-duty officer who was shot on Tuesday night in Queens is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday.The 22-year-old was heading to work when two teenagers tried to carjack him.When the officer got out of the car, police say 19-year-old Chad Collie fired several shots, hitting him in the shoulder Responding uniformed officers arrested Collie and an 18-year-old Jayare Robinson a few blocks away.Police say the gunman also shot at those officers.They were not hit and did not return fire.Collie is facing four charges of attempted murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Robinson is facing a charge of robbery.The off-duty officer is the sixth member of the NYPD shot so far this year.----------