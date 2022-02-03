Off-duty officer shot in Queens set to be released from hospital

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Off-duty officer shot in Queens set to be released from hospital

ARVERNE, Queens (WABC) -- The off-duty officer who was shot on Tuesday night in Queens is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday.

The 22-year-old was heading to work when two teenagers tried to carjack him.

When the officer got out of the car, police say 19-year-old Chad Collie fired several shots, hitting him in the shoulder.

Responding uniformed officers arrested Collie and an 18-year-old Jayare Robinson a few blocks away.

Police say the gunman also shot at those officers.

They were not hit and did not return fire.



Collie is facing four charges of attempted murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Robinson is facing a charge of robbery.

The off-duty officer is the sixth member of the NYPD shot so far this year.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams unveils New York City's 'Blueprint for Safety' to combat violence
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim reports that New York City Mayor Eric Adams is unveiling his new plan to stop gun violence, called the "Blueprint for Safety."



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityarvernegun violenceshootingpolice officer shotoff duty officer
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Combating gun violence tops agenda for Biden's visit to NYC
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
Rapper TDott Woo fatally shot outside Brooklyn home
Funeral held for murdered Central Park carriage horse driver
AccuWeather: Rain and fog
Vegan Fridays: NYC schools launching healthy eating initiative
Dog rescued from kill shelter now inspires on the ice
Show More
Thousands of officers gather to say goodbye to NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora
Bound Brook officers help mom deliver baby boy at home
Family, friends to mourn innocent NJ teen killed by stray bullet
Dolphins owner responds to claims in Brian Flores' NFL lawsuit
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
More TOP STORIES News