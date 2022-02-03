Off-duty officer shot in Queens set to be released from hospital

The 22-year-old was heading to work when two teenagers tried to carjack him.
When the officer got out of the car, police say 19-year-old Chad Collie fired several shots, hitting him in the shoulder.
Responding uniformed officers arrested Collie and an 18-year-old Jayare Robinson a few blocks away.
Police say the gunman also shot at those officers.
They were not hit and did not return fire.
Collie is facing four charges of attempted murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Robinson is facing a charge of robbery.
The off-duty officer is the sixth member of the NYPD shot so far this year.
