Off-duty officer fires shots at suspects while trying to break up robbery in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an off-duty officer fired shots at robbery suspects on Monday morning.
The incident was reported at Park Avenue and East 122nd Street around 11:30 a.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found an off-duty officer who was attempting to break up a robbery. The off-duty officer saw two men robbing a 29-year-old with a gun.
When the responding officers intervened, the off-duty officer fired one round toward the suspects.
They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry from the victim before taking off eastbound on 122nd Street in a tan van.
The off-duty officer was taken to the hospital with tinnitus.
The victim was not injured.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
