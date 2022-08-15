Off-duty officer fires shots at suspects while trying to break up robbery in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an off-duty officer fired shots at robbery suspects on Monday morning.

The incident was reported at Park Avenue and East 122nd Street around 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found an off-duty officer who was attempting to break up a robbery. The off-duty officer saw two men robbing a 29-year-old with a gun.

When the responding officers intervened, the off-duty officer fired one round toward the suspects.

They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry from the victim before taking off eastbound on 122nd Street in a tan van.

The off-duty officer was taken to the hospital with tinnitus.

The victim was not injured.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

