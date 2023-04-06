Extra Time: Team coverage after officer shot in Queens

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have more on the rookie officer shot in Queens.

NEW YORK -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have more on the rookie officer shot in Queens.

A rookie NYPD officer was shot in Queens Wednesday afternoon after responding to an altercation on a bus.

The 22-year-old officer was shot in the hip and was in surgery at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The suspect remains at large. Police have offered a $10,000 reward for his capture.

It happened around 3:30 p.m., when an MTA bus driver on Jamaica Avenue flagged down two officers and told them a man was arguing with another passenger over a seat.

When police officers approached the bus, the man attempted to exit the bus and a struggle started. The man shoved the officers out of the way and fled down 161st Street.

The rookie officer was able to catch up to the suspect who turned and fired a single shot striking the officer in the hip, according to Chief of Detectives James Essig.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Trump's bravado tested as legal woes overlap with campaign

When Donald Trump stepped into a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday afternoon, his usual bravado was replaced with palpable anger and notable silence as the former president was reduced to a criminal defendant in custody.

By the time he returned to his Mar-a-Lago club hours later, he was ready to unleash.

Adams Administration asking all NYC agencies to slash budgets

The Adams administration is ordering all New York City agencies to cut their budgets.

City agencies have been told to cut their budgets by 4% for the coming fiscal year, starting in July. The Education Department and City University of New York only must identify 3% in cuts.

The agencies have 10 days to detail their cuts.

