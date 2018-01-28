JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --An 11-year-old was shot in New Jersey - reportedly by accident by another child.
Officials say the incident happened Sunday afternoon inside an apartment on Dales Avenue.
Two children were reportedly playing with a gun when it went off and hit the 11-year-old, who was then taken to Jersey City Medical Center.
Officials also say adults were present at the time of the incident, and a gun has been recovered.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts