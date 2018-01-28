Officials: Child shot by another child playing with gun in New Jersey

Sandra Bookman has more on a 11-year-old who officials say was accidentally shot by another child playing with a gun.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
An 11-year-old was shot in New Jersey - reportedly by accident by another child.

Officials say the incident happened Sunday afternoon inside an apartment on Dales Avenue.

Two children were reportedly playing with a gun when it went off and hit the 11-year-old, who was then taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

Officials also say adults were present at the time of the incident, and a gun has been recovered.

