Ex-Giants OJ Anderson, Jeff Feagles help screen job applicants at Stop & Shop career fair

Two former New York Giants are fighting to help the unemployed get jobs.

FARMINGDALE, New York (WABC) -- Two former New York Giants are fighting to help the unemployed get jobs.

OJ Anderson and Jeff Feagles assisted Stop & Shop with a one-day career fair at the company's Farmingdale and Riverhead warerooms Saturday.

Stop & Shop -- which operates five warerooms on Long Island, with the other three in Medford, East Northport and Hempstead -- is looking to fill nearly 100 roles for a special team of its own: its E-Commerce team.

Candidates filled out an online application and were then interviewed by Stop & Shop managers about the open roles.

"Teamwork is essential to Stop & Shop's home delivery business, and who better to help us find true team players than these New York Giants legends," said Mike Vittorio, District Manager of Delivery for Stop & Shop on Long Island. "OJ and Jeff will help us ensure we are a winning team."

Anderson, in Farmingdale, and Feagles, in Riverhead, then interviewed the candidates about the importance of teamwork and winning as one.

"Why do you want to do this?" Anderson said. "The importance of why they do this, and understand how accountable they are. You have to honor your commitment. That means that there are no excuses. If the weather is bad, you've got to come to work. You have to make it happen."

Anderson said teamwork is also a quality he looks for in a candidate.

The open part-time positions provide up to 29 hours of work each week, and employees receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off, and career advancement opportunities.

Open roles include delivery drivers (21+), shoppers and merchandisers (16+) and night crew (18+).

ALSO READ | '2 Milligrams: Fatal Dose': The crisis of fentanyl, America's hidden killer

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube