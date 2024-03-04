Officers shot man in Old Bridge hotel to stop him from stabbing woman with scissors, prosecutors say

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (WABC) -- Police shot a man who was stabbing a woman at an Old Bridge hotel on Sunday, Middlesex County officials say.
Officers responded to a call at the Hampton Inn on Spring Valley Road just before 3 a.m. to find 42-year-old Christopher Serrano stabbing a 55-year-old woman with scissors.
Police shot at and struck Serrano, according to officials. He was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
The victim was transported to the same hospital with multiple stab wounds. She was treated for her injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
Serrano, from Manalapan, was charged with first-degree Attempted Murder, fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
