COVID Omicron News: NY cases drop, but Hochul says many factors keeping school masks

When it comes to the state's school mask mandate, Governor Kathy Hochul says she's looking at a combination of factors.
It includes case numbers, but also vaccination rates for kids ages 5 and up, and also if emerging variants drive cases up again.
But, she does not have a specific number.
"The numbers continue to decline, is the rest of the world stabilized, do we have enough hospital capacity and what's the infection rate in the area? I believe that will give us the best indicator at that moment at the time to lift it. I know everybody wants an answer, they want it nice and clean. They want to say we're going to hit that but it's a combination of factors and I can't ignore that," Hochul said.
She plans to make a decision on masking in schools by March 7.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
Court won't stop Murphy jail mandate
New Jersey state and county correctional employees must get their first vaccine dose by Wednesday after the State Supreme Court declined to intervene in Gov. Phil Murphy's vaccine mandate.
The state's highest court rejected 5-2 an emergency request brought by several police unions to halt Murphy's mandatory vaccination order, requiring staff at county jails and state prisons to get a first shot by Wednesday and be fully vaccinated by the end of March. Failure to comply could result in termination.
Justice Stuart Rabner wrote the unions, led by the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association, did not show that blocking the vaccine mandate was consistent with the public interest and needed to prevent irreparable harm. An appeals court last week dismissed the union's lawsuit challenging the mandate.
More than 1,400 unvaccinated NYC employees terminated over mandate
Approximately 1,430 unvaccinated New York City employees were terminated Friday, as the city instituted its first round of eliminations of municipal workers who defied the vaccine mandate. Virtually all of the employees dismissed Friday had been on unpaid leave for more than three months, a city official said, so residents should not see a disruption in city services. The city was pleasantly surprised to learn that another 939 employees who were unpaid leave decided to vaccinated and keep their jobs- nearly 40% of those who were on leave without pay.
Free at-home COVID tests now available at NYC cultural sites, libraries
New York City is beefing up its push to get more people tested for and vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as working to help small businesses get a boost in their receipts. The city is handing out free at-home testing kits across the five boroughs, which can be picked at landmark cultural sites like the American Museum of Natural History. In fact, there are 14 landmark city cultural sites and 27 branches of the New York Public Library, Queens Public Library and Brooklyn Public Library where weekly walk-up distributions began Monday.
Ottawa's police chief resigns amid truck protest in Canada
Trucks and other vehicles in Canada are rolling out of a southern Alberta town and ending a blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing into Montana for more than two weeks. The convoy left Tuesday one day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to try to break the siege there and elsewhere around the country. Meanwhile, a Canadian official says the police chief in Ottawa has resigned amid criticism of inaction against COVID-19 protests that have paralyzed Canada's capital. Ottawa police have failed to quell the protests. Canada's top safety official says it's time for police to begin using their authority.
Senate confirms Biden's FDA pick despite political divisions
The Senate has narrowly confirmed President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration, filling a position that had been open for more than a year. Most Democrats joined with a handful of Republicans to overcome political obstacles that threatened to sink his nomination. Dr. Robert Califf, a cardiologist, briefly headed the FDA during the Obama administration. Biden nominated him again, in part, because he was expected to easily win Senate approval. But political controversies on the left and right slowed his path. Some Democrats voted against him due to his past consulting work with drugmakers and concerns about FDA's oversight of opioids.
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? It depends, but you should be able to use N95s and KN95s a few times. The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times. But experts say how often the average person can safely wear one will vary depending on how it's used. Using the same mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work.
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
When am I contagious if infected with omicron? It's not yet clear, but some early data suggests people might become contagious sooner than with earlier variants - possibly within a day after infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the few days before and after symptoms develop. But that window of time might happen earlier with omicron, according to some outside experts. That's because omicron appears to cause symptoms faster than previous variants - about three days after infection, on average, according to preliminary studies. Based on previous data, that means people with omicron could start becoming contagious as soon as a day after infection.
