coronavirus new york city

6 NYC-area hospitals could face capacity restrictions amid threat of omicron

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

6 NYC area hospitals face capacity restrictions

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As concerns grow over the emergence of the omicron variant in New York City, six hospitals in the area are reporting smaller capacity rates - and the New York Blood Center has announced a blood emergency.

The six hospitals - located in NYC, Westchester County and Long Island - have less than 10% capacity remaining.

Unlike some of the upstate hospitals, however, none of the hospitals in our region are expected to have to cancel elective surgeries starting Friday.

Most are part of larger hospital networks, and they will be able to move resources around within their systems

The local list includes two hospitals in New York City -- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and Queens Hospital Center, which are both in Queens - and White Plains Hospital Center in Westchester County.

ALSO READ | President Biden to make at-home rapid tests free in new COVID plan
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports that President Biden is rolling out a winter coronavirus strategy that includes making at-home rapid tests free.



The remaining three are on Long Island -- Long Island Community Hospital and South Shore University Hospital in Suffolk and North Shore University Hospital in Nassau.

The six hospitals are on a state list that currently shows 37 hospitals in the state at 10% capacity or less.

Under an executive order signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul last week, any hospital with 10% or less capacity by Friday will need to shut down most elective surgeries until Jan. 15, 2022.

The list is fluid and Hochul said she hoped hospitals would increase bed capacity and be removed from the list.

EMBED More News Videos

As concerns grow over the emergence of omicron in New York City, Josh Einiger reports several hospitals in the NYC area are reporting smaller capacity rates.



Despite the two hospitals in NYC within the 10% capacity restrictions, "we don't anticipate any hospitals will have to cancel elective procedures but we are monitoring very carefully," Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said.

Three of the five hospitals are Northwell Health locations. The White Plains Hospital Center is part of Montefiore Healthcare System.

Dr. John D'Angelo, the senior Vice President and Executive Director of Emergency Medicine Services at Northwell Health, insists it will manage capacity. As the state's largest health care provider, it has resources to spread around to hospitals that need the help.

"In that second wave we managed much higher numbers and we didn't have to cancel any services," De'Angelo said. "So all the people that rely on us in the community, we were able to maintain those services at a much higher capacity than we're at today."

NYC Health + Hospitals released the following statement about Queens Hospital Center:

"NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens is open for business and prepared to respond to the healthcare needs of the community. We encourage members of the public to come to our hospital for any previously scheduled appointment, treatment, screening, elective surgery, or medical emergency. NYC Health + Hospitals operates as a large health system and not as an individual hospital or facility. Our 11 hospitals act in concert to ensure that patients receive the quality care they have come to expect from the largest public health system in the country. With our single electronic medical record system, we are able to monitor capacity across the system and adjust as needed. Should we need to, we can discharge patients to our skilled nursing facilities and "level-load" across the hospitals. During the prior waves of COVID, we transferred over 2,500 patients across our facilities. Our main message is that we want people to seek the care they need, regardless of their ability to pay or their immigration status!"

Limited capacity was defined as 10% staffed bed capacity remaining or as determined by the state Department of Health based on regional factors or health care utilization.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, New York Blood Center announced a blood emergency due in large part to fears of the omicron variant and the holiday season.

Currently, the region's blood supply stands at a 1-2-day level, well below the ideal inventory of 5-7 days. Blood centers across the country are and have been suffering from shortages for the 19 months of the pandemic.

"In a normal year, winter is a difficult time to maintain the blood supply. Unpredictable weather, cold and flu season, school breaks, family and holiday travel all contribute to making blood donations less of a priority. Normally, October and November are a time where we build our inventory in anticipation of these challenges, but this year is especially dire without a solid inventory pre-holiday and the news of a new variant," said Andrea Cefarelli, Senior Executive Director at New York Blood Center.

Transplant nurse Katie Ip said her hospital, and the patients who rely on the blood, could be in big trouble.

"My biggest concern would be the days where moms are giving birth, there's traumas, there's major casualties and major transplants and surgeries, that we would not be able to have lifesaving measures because we are low," Ip said.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday - a person in California who had been to South Africa - as scientists around the world raced to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the first case of the omicron variant confirmed in the U.S. and how that could impact holiday gatherings.





national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynassau countysuffolk countywestchester countycoronavirus new york citymedicalomicron variantreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospital
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
Broadway update: 'Come From Away' on pause for the week
Submit your COVID questions here
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Show More
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Powerball jackpot surges to $610M, 7th largest ever
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
More TOP STORIES News