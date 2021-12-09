7 On Your Side

Best ways to safeguard shipping holiday gifts

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Best ways to safeguard shipping holiday gifts

This holiday season more people are shopping online which means more shipping and more scams.

A recent study by the Buy Safe America Coalition found that retail theft has ballooned to more than $68 billion per year.

Prepare for an uptick in all manner of pirates targeting your porch, including an opossum that swiped a pair of hoop earrings off Betsy Lockhart's porch in Fairfield.

"He just grabbed it, went off to the side, then we heard him chomping," Lockhart said.

Surveillance footage is filled with two-legged swipers sailing around stealing in so many neighborhoods, but the rogue robbers caught on tape don't care or don't even bother to cover up their criminal acts and only run off if they happen to get caught in the act.

"I found out there are people that follow the Amazon trucks that come to deliver and just wait for them to leave it on your stoop and take it before you even get a notification that the package arrived," porch pirate victim Alexandra Duff said.

Duff's boyfriend, Nick Travelyn, just had a pair of one-of-kind vintage boots he ordered off Etsy for $100 boosted off their Cobble Hill stoop.

He got a notification on his phone that it had been delivered and within five minutes it was gone.

So what can you do to safeguard your deliveries?



Amazon offers local lockers and provides customers with codes to retrieve safely.

Retailers encourage shoppers to 'BOPIS': buy online, pickup in-store.

And delivery services say, when possible, to leave instructions for the delivery driver to leave items out of sight, on a side porch or by the garage for example, can keep sly eyeballs off of your boxes.

If your work allows for it, consider having packages delivered to your office.

After Alexandra had several packages pirated they now pay a fee to have a local mail place receive and send their stuff.

It costs $400 a year, but Duff says it's worth it.

Lastly, don't leave packages unattended and consider working out a buddy system with some trusted neighbors.

ALSO READ | How to get your money back if you fall for Zelle/bank scam
EMBED More News Videos

7 On Your Side is facing a steady stream of complaints from viewers saying they were victims of bank fraud. Nina Pineda reports with the latest.



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholiday shoppingpackage theft7 on your sidedelivery service
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 tips for easier returns this holiday season
How to find and safely use at-home COVID tests
Hack-proofing your social media account
Beloved NYC mailman served 62 years; family fights for death benefits
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News