Hulu hosting 'Only Murders in the Building' pop-up in New York City ahead of season 2 finale

Jennifer Matarese interviews Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez about season 2 of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building."

NEW YORK CITY -- Ahead of the Season 2 finale of the hit show "Only Murders in the Building," starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, Hulu is hosting a "Third Arm Gallery: An Only Murders in the Building Experience" pop-up for fans in New York City.

From inside the walls of the Arconia to sitting in the famous Pickle Diner, the event -- being held Friday and Saturday at the Prince George Ballroom in Greenley Hall -- showcases an art exhibit full of twists and turns, secret passageways, hidden galleries, Easter eggs and more.

The exhibit also features artwork from the series, including Bunny's painting and Mabel's chopped statue.

Fans will even get to work on Mabel's mural with Gomez's Rare Beauty brand.

RELATED | Martin, Short, Gomez talk season 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Beyond the gallery, fans will find themselves in an artistic version of the Arconia, from Charles' apartment to a "Bloody Mabel" wall to Oliver's favorite game, "Son of Sam."

Guests will dive deeper into the story as they try and find out who killed Bunny, all while posing for fun photo moments along the way.

The exhibit is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, with the last entry at 9:30 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, with the last entry at 8:30 p.m.

All tickets have been reserved, but there will also be a standby line on site for everyone else.

The Season 2 finale drops on Hulu, owned by the same parent company as this ABC station, on August 23.

RELATED | 'Only Murders in the Building': Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Martin Short back to cracking mysteries